Pinky Padosan shares how the men in the Bigg Boss house wanted to try out Hina's night suits!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 28th, 2017 at 6:13 pm

Pinky Padosan always gets some or the other hot gossips from the Bigg Boss house.

 

 

She shares how recently while Hina was discussing with Shilpa about the number of night suits she has for the show, Luv and Akash got more curious to know about them.

 

 

The duo got after Hina asking her to show them her night suits. It was hilarious how Hina kept mentioning they wouldn’t fit them but they didn’t leave her wherever she went.

 

IMG_5523

 

 

Finally Hina asked Akash to choose to try out one. Surprisingly one of her night suits fit him really well. In fact other housemates joked that he looked so good in them that he should use them during weekend!

 

 

Hina was heard muttering she should have not discussed about it openly. Too funny, isn’t it?

 

 

﻿

