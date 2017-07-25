Parth worried after knowing Teni's feelings.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 25th, 2017 at 4:43 pm

It has become really awkward for Parth to live in the same house where he recently discovered about the true feelings of Teni. He clearly knows that she doesn’t love Aman but him. Parth feels Teni is doing all of this because she is childlike and doesn’t know the future repercussions. However he is still trying to keep his calm by staying away from her as much as he can.

 

DSC_0356

 

 

On the other side Teni is struggling immensely with her mind and heart. A lot disturbed with her feelings that is deepening for Parth, Teni wants to get rid of this.

 

 

IMG_1404

 

 

Aman gives a surprise to Teni by showing her the passport and her US visa and mentions that now she is ready to leave along with him. Parth and Shorvari truly feel happy for her as this has been a long cherished dream for Teni. But even despite such great news Teni feels unhappy from within in fact feels surprised at herself thinking why there is no joy in her heart after knowing this!

 

 

IMG_1409

 

 

Teni and Aman’s wedding is round the corner, starting with haldi tonight. What’s going to happen on ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’? Any guesses?

 

DSC_0353

 

 

Tune in Mon-Fri at 10 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with