Parth, Shorvari and Teni strengthen their bond on 'Dil Se Dil Tak.'

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 1st, 2018 at 6:33 pm

On Dil Se Dil Tak, Parth tries to cancel the trip to Switzerland with Teni when he realizes that Shorvari is hurt. However, Shorvari encourages him to go ahead with the plan for Teni’s happiness.

 

DSC_0770

 

 

Parth and Teni make the final decision to go only after they feel convinced about not hurting Shorvari’s sentiments. While on their way to the airport, Teni realizes that her passport is missing. Even after trying hard they don’t find it and end up canceling their trip. The family members get surprised to see them back.

 

 

DSC_1463

 

 

Poyni tries to take the advantage of the situation by saying that Shorvari could have hidden the passport due to jealousy. She hides the passport in Shorvari’s room and later exposes her. However Teni expresses her disbelief and says that Shorvari can never do something like that. She succeeds in revealing the truth by exposing Poyni. Teni also declares that nobody in this world can create a misunderstanding between Parth, Shorvari and Teni’s dilchasp rishta!

 

 

DSC_0568

 

 

Watch Dil Se Dil Tak Mon-Fri at 10 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with