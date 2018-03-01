posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 1st, 2018 at 6:33 pm

On Dil Se Dil Tak, Parth tries to cancel the trip to Switzerland with Teni when he realizes that Shorvari is hurt. However, Shorvari encourages him to go ahead with the plan for Teni’s happiness.

Parth and Teni make the final decision to go only after they feel convinced about not hurting Shorvari’s sentiments. While on their way to the airport, Teni realizes that her passport is missing. Even after trying hard they don’t find it and end up canceling their trip. The family members get surprised to see them back.

Poyni tries to take the advantage of the situation by saying that Shorvari could have hidden the passport due to jealousy. She hides the passport in Shorvari’s room and later exposes her. However Teni expresses her disbelief and says that Shorvari can never do something like that. She succeeds in revealing the truth by exposing Poyni. Teni also declares that nobody in this world can create a misunderstanding between Parth, Shorvari and Teni’s dilchasp rishta!

Watch Dil Se Dil Tak Mon-Fri at 10 PM.