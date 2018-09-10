posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 10th, 2018 at 6:02 pm

This week, we see Roop prepping for a Dahi handi competition. He is focused on winning the competition since that is the condition he has to fulfill to meet his ailing mother in the hospital. Ranveer tries to distract Roop by adding an infectious product in the colour. Meanwhile, in the hospital, Kamla’s situation becomes serious. Roop is seen struggling with the colour on his face and Ishika helps him remove it. Will Roop win the competition? Will he get to see his mother?

Going forward, Ishika is being asked to meet a boy. Vandana tells Roop to help Ishika get rid of this boy called Hitesh. Roop is found wearing a waiter's costume in the same restaurant and tries to make Hitesh leave by making up false stories about Ishika. Later, we see Sandy challenging Roop again for a boxing match. Roop accepts the challenge and hits him hard. The college principal intervenes and stops the fight! This doesn’t go down too well with Sandy. He feels insulted as he almost loses the match, and on the next day, he brings some goons to the college campus where they kidnap Palak to take revenge from Roop.

What does Roop do next? Will he be able to save Palak? Stay tuned to Roop - Mard ka Naya Swaroop from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.