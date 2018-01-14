posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 14th, 2018 at 7:10 pm

Tonight is the much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 11. To add to all the excitement and surprises, superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Akshay will also share the stage with host Salman Khan to promote his upcoming movie PADMAN.

The action hero is seen having a lot of fun with the ex-contestants as well. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar take a quick round on the scooter with Dhinchak Pooja while she sings her viral song.

The superstar duo will also shake a leg with Sapna Choudhary on their hit song ‘Mujse Shaadi Karogi’.

Catch all this action and much more tonight at 9 PM.

