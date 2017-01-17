posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 17th, 2017 at 1:17 pm

You will see a wave of happiness as the housemates of the Bigg Boss house can’t hold their excitement to see their co housemate, Monalisa getting married in the Bigg Boss house. At one place where Mona can’t stop giggling, the gharwaalez do everything possible to make Monalisa feel happier and pleased.

Tonight the Haldi function starts in the Bigg Boss house, wherein everyone applies haldi on soon to be bride and groom. Lot of joy and happiness is seen as they dance around soon to be couple ‘Monalisa and Vikrant’.

Overwhelmed with all the warmth and love the duo, very much in love looks absolutely delighted and cheerful!

If haldi could be so entertaining the wedding would be a real treat for your eyes, we bet!

