Our second finalist, Maithili Thakur spread the magic of her voice yet again

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on April 23rd, 2017 at 9:38 pm

The classical wizard, Maithili Thakur came in second to sing ‘Morey Saiyan Toh / Soona Soona’ which had everyone staring in awe. She received  82% of votes, easily surpassing Ankita Kundu to raise the wall. The experts joined her on stage and were all praises for her.

WhatsApp Image 2017-04-23 at 21.32.04

She became the first of the top 2 finalists to go to the face-off round and our experts could not contain their excitement calling her performance unbelievably good. Maithili expressed her happiness and thanked everyone for supporting her!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with