posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on April 23rd, 2017 at 9:38 pm

The classical wizard, Maithili Thakur came in second to sing ‘Morey Saiyan Toh / Soona Soona’ which had everyone staring in awe. She received 82% of votes, easily surpassing Ankita Kundu to raise the wall. The experts joined her on stage and were all praises for her.

She became the first of the top 2 finalists to go to the face-off round and our experts could not contain their excitement calling her performance unbelievably good. Maithili expressed her happiness and thanked everyone for supporting her!