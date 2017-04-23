posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on April 23rd, 2017 at 9:55 pm

The Punjabi star performer, Bannet Dosanjh set the stage on fire as he sang ‘Tashan Mein’ and had everyone on their feet. An amazing, energetic performance from him as we have always come to expect. He effortlessly raised the wall as he received 82% of votes as well.

The experts once again, showered him with praises and were absolutely ecstatic after the performance. He made it to the face-off round to compete with Maithili Thakur to become the first ever ‘Rising Star’.