Our first finalist, Ankita Kundu opened the night with a fantastic performance

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on April 23rd, 2017 at 8:52 pm

The wonder girl from Bengaluru started the night with an amazing performance as she sang ‘Kahin Aag Lage. She received 69% of votes and the experts were impressed with her performance as they stood up in praise.

WhatsApp Image 2017-04-23 at 21.29.45

Diljit Dosanjh was all praises for her as he said how Ankita had great control over her voice and that she sang beautifully. The song being from the movie ‘Taal’ in which Anil Kapoor starred, he was asked how he liked Ankita’s performance. He said her performance made her nostalgic and she sang extremely well. Monali Thakur and Shankar Mahadevan loved her performance as well!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with