Our favourite celebrity moments on Dance Deewane!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 10th, 2018 at 4:51 pm

Dance Deewane, India’s no.1 dance reality show has entered its final week and we’re both, excited and sad! Excited because we cannot wait to see who takes home the winner tag, and sad because our dose of unlimited fun and laughter every weekend will come to end. The show has also seen a bunch of celebrities coming on set to encourage our contestants and adding a charm of their own. Want to relive those moments again? Well, here's a quick recap! Watch away for this is to make you smile wider!

 

P.S. don't forget to tell us who your favourite is! 

 

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor & Jacqueline Fernandez

 

 

 

Akshay Kumar

 

 

 

Taapsee Pannu

 

 

 

Kajol

 

 

 

Sonakshi Sinha

 

 

 

John Abraham

 

 

 

Raveena Tandon

 

 

 

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

 

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Palak in danger?

Palak in danger?

Time for Manmarziyaan on Dance Deewane!

Time for Manmarziyaan on Dance Deewane!

Five things you get only from your mother!

Five things you get only from your mother!

Pride, not Prejudice #ChunoApneRang

Pride, not Prejudice #ChunoApneRang

"I love you Zoya!"

"I love you Zoya!"

You Might Also Like

Dance Deewane

Dance Deewane

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Kaun Hai?

Kaun Hai?

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Connect with