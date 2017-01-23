Order Of Eviction From The Bigg Boss House; To Be Decided By The Housemates

In an engrossing episode tonight, we will see how Bigg Boss encourages the remaining five housemates about them coming this far on the show and being as good as winners. However, very importantly he also mentions that the housemates will continue to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house until the winner of the tenth season is announced in the grand finale. Basing on that, Bigg Boss asks them to assess each other on their journey so far on the show, emphasising on the individual’s strengths and weaknesses that one has displayed so far.

 

A tricky situation at this juncture of the show when each person is competing others to reach the finals.

 

When Lopamudra and Rohan start talking about Bani that why she should leave at first out of the five, things don’t go as smooth as thought. Hearing the negatives, Bani bursts out saying how bad she feels about what everyone’s thinks of her.

 

She vents out everything in front of everyone.

