posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 24th, 2016 at 10:49 pm

With a fresh take on comedy, Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza will air every Sunday starting 25th September 2016, at 10:00 PM on COLORS

Comedy is no laughing matter... Well, for the makers at least! But COLORS, having aced the comedy genre with some path breaking shows, is all set to make way for an all-new take on humor with Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza. The show has managed to change the tides of laughter and redefine the genre with an engaging format. As the show achieves the one-year milestone, it is all set to bring in a bout of freshness to become bigger, better and funnier than ever before, as Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza. A new brigade of comedians, accompanied by Comedy Nights' comic legends, will take over the stage and turn on the laughter meter with their impeccable comic timing and tongue-in-cheek sense of humor. This all-new version of Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza will go on-air starting 25th September, every Sunday at 10:00 PM on COLORS.

Speaking about the show, Manisha Sharma, Programming Head – COLORS said, “Comedy is all about experimentation and non-conformity. We pushed the boundaries of hilarity with Comedy Nights Bachao, and now, in its second year as Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, the show is all set to take a fresh approach to humour all over again. With an all-new lineup of artists joining Comedy Nights’ celebrated alumni Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Sudesh Lahiri, we are looking forward to upping the laughter quotient manifold.”

Packed with tons of laughter-inducing moments, countless punches and rib-tickling moments, the comedy bandwagon is all set to welcome Mona Singh as its new host-cum-sutradhaar. And, while Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Sudesh Lahiri continue to pelt a cascade of jokes at Mona and the celebrity guests, they will be joined by a crop of talented comic crusaders including television heartthrob Ssharad Malhotra, hot ‘n’ happening Nia Sharma, young actor Aditi Bhatia, web-series’ poster boy Sumeet Vyas, Marathi mulgi Amruta Khanvilkar, internet sensation Ssumier Pasricha aka Pammi Aunty and stand-up comedians Manan Desai and Balraj Syal. Paired up in jodis, these comedians will present unadulterated entertainment through funny and hilarious gags with a fresher take on humour.

Producer Vipul D Shah of Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd said, “Comedy Nights Bachao struck a chord with the audience through its unique concept and underhanded sense of humour. As we kick-off the show’s second successful year on television, with Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, we strive to provide the audience with a renewed dose of laughter therapy at the hands of some of this country’s comic geniuses. We hope that Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza is able to deliver quality entertainment to audiences and make their weekends a fun-filled one.”

Kicking off the celebrations of the show’s second year, Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza will welcome the cast of Tutak Tutak Tutiya including Prabhu Deva, Sonu Sood and Punjabi singer Navraj Hans. Comedy Nights’ alumni Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Sudesh Lahiri will set the comic ball rolling as they badger Mona Singh while comparing her hosting skills with their own. Bharti Singh will, further, poke fun at Sumeet Vyas’ culture shock at being transferred from internet, straight to television! Bringing in some comic Punjabi punches will be Pammi Aunty aka Ssumier Pasricha who will leave audiences in splits with her iconic ‘Haan Ji Sarla Behenji’ conversations. Amruta Khanvilkar and Manan Desai will team up to take digs at actor Sonu Sood while calling him a combination of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Salman Khan. And, as Aditi Bhatia attempts to emulate Krushna and Sudesh’s signatures dialogues, she will find the tables turned as their jokes target her young age. In fact, Aditi will also poke fun at Prabhu Deva’s diet by pointing out that it mainly consists of rubber bands. The trio of Nia Sharma, Ssharad Malhotra and Balraj Syal will create hilarious moments as they crack jokes about each other, and even attempt to imitate Bharti, Krushna and Sudesh respectively. But laughter’s not the only thing on the menu… Prabhu Deva will be seen grooving to his signature song ‘Muqabala’, and even Sonu Sood will sportingly dance to ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ from Dabangg whilst dressing up like the erstwhile Munni.

So grab your seats, sit back and get ready for a fresh new dose of laughter on Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza starting 25th September 2016, every Sunday at 10pm on COLORS!