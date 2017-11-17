posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 17th, 2017 at 1:50 pm

We saw how hard Luv and Puneesh tried to win the last luxury budget task, which also gave them positive results. The duo also helped Bandgi to become one of the contenders for next captaincy.

Tonight we will watch the captaincy task. As Hina reads out the task letter, it is known that each contender will have to hold a bowl filled with water with both their hands. Without sitting or lying down the contenders will have to keep holding the bowl.

The task would prolong for approximately two hours. The contenders aren’t allowed to use the smoke room or restroom during this, or would be disqualified.

In the end the winner would be determined basis the one having more water as compared to the other two. The task can also get over within two hours if a contender is successful in having more water as compared to his or her competitors.

But this won’t be as easy as it looks! Not to forget we have other housemates too who would go to any lengths to make their contender win.

Later Bigg Boss would also ask the housemates to decide the two housemates who contributed the least in the last luxury budget task. Who do you think they will choose?

This game is going to be truly exciting!

Do watch tonight!