posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 19th, 2017 at 1:58 pm

Someone well said, that ‘The show must go on’ and this is exactly what the show; Bigg Boss is all about. Tonight we will see Bani reading a task letter, which mentions about the next task. As per the task the garden area will be turned into an old warehouse. The housemates will be divided into two teams, one having Manveer, Manu and Lopamudra whereas the other having Bani, Rohan and Monalisa.

Each member in one team will be tied with a bungee cord that will try pulling them behind, whereas the struggle of each team member would be to keep one of their hands on a stand having the red mark and at any instance one cannot remove the hand from it. At the same time the team members of the opposite team would try disturbing them and becoming the reason for all sorts of hindrances so that they give up.

Very specifically Bigg Boss mentions that the team that loses the game will have to face the adverse effects during the season’s last nominations. This makes the housemates look at each other.

