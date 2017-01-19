On Bigg Boss 10, Tonight's Task That Will Affect The Final Nominations

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 19th, 2017 at 1:58 pm

Someone well said, that ‘The show must go on’ and this is exactly what the show;  Bigg Boss  is all about. Tonight we will see Bani reading a task letter, which mentions about the next task.  As per the task the garden area will be turned into an old warehouse. The housemates will be divided into two teams, one having Manveer, Manu and Lopamudra whereas the other having Bani, Rohan and Monalisa.

 

IMG_3030

 

 

Each member in one team will be tied with a bungee cord that will try pulling them behind, whereas the struggle of each team member would be to keep one of their hands on a stand having the red mark and at any instance one cannot remove the hand from it. At the same time the team members of the opposite team would try disturbing them and becoming the reason for all sorts of hindrances so that they give up.

 

IMG_3045

 

 

Very specifically Bigg Boss mentions that the team that loses the game will have to face the adverse effects during the season’s last nominations. This makes the housemates look at each other.

 

IMG_3077

 

 

What happens tonight will be only revealed when you see the episode at 10:30 PM!

Do not miss this!


﻿

