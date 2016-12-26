posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 26th, 2016 at 2:19 pm

As we know that Monalisa felt really bad about Manu saying that she is a problem for him, she felt not so okay after that ever since then. Tonight on Bigg Boss 10 we will see Monalisa having a word with him about the same. Manu a little taken aback asks how could she think about it otherwise! The duo end up having different opinions.

Manu tries to clarify things by saying that he always wanted her to go home so that things could become better for her. However, he doesn't agree to what Monalisa was assuming out of the whole thing.

Will there ever be a patch up between the two? or this will be sort of an end to the friendship?

