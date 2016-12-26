On Bigg Boss 10 Tonight Manu Feels Surprised About Monalisa's Assumption On His Statement!

posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 26th, 2016 at 2:19 pm

As we know that Monalisa felt really bad about Manu saying that she is a problem for him, she felt not so okay after that ever since then. Tonight on Bigg Boss 10 we will see Monalisa having a word with him about the same. Manu a little taken aback asks how could she think about it otherwise! The duo end up having different opinions.

 

PIC 07

 

 

Manu tries to clarify things by saying that he always wanted her to go home so that things could become better for her. However, he doesn't agree to what Monalisa was assuming out of the whole thing.

 

PIC 12

 

 

Will there ever be a patch up between the two? or this will be sort of an end to the friendship?

 

PIC 11

 

To know this and much more watch Bigg Boss 10 at 10:30 PM tonight!


