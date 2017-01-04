On Bigg Boss 10, Swami Om Wants To Be Part Of All The Selfies Clicked!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 4th, 2017 at 4:12 pm

In an unexpected event, housemates get into yet another argument with Swami Om. This time during an activity with Oppo, the housemates are asked to click their selfies. However there are certain conditions attached to it as well.

 

IMG_9065

 

 

As the housemates prepare to get themselves clicked in the garden area, Swami Om jumps in between saying he wants to be part of all the pictures. The housemates say this is not possible as there are reasons to it, but Swami Om being Swami Om pays no heed and remains adamant. He still tries coming inside the frame as few of the housemates prepare to get clicked.

 

IMG_9055

 

 

This annoys Manveer and rest other housemates!

 

IMG_9080

 

 

Will Swami Om ever change himself and his ways? What will eventually happen during the activity?

 

IMG_9102

 

 

Know that tonight on Bigg Boss 10 at 10:30 PM!


