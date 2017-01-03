On Bigg Boss 10, Swami Om Tries To Free Himself From The Cage For Captaincy!

Bigg Boss House will have Swami Om coming back in tonight's episode. He will be seen curious to know about the whole task.

 

As Rohan and Monalisa share details with him, Swami Om gets very excited to know that one can become eligible for the fight for captaincy if he releases himself from the prison on his own.

 

Swami Om in no mood to listen to anyone further, tries to free himself from the chain in an attempt come out of the cage! The other housemates try stopping him but he looks too adamant!

 

Want to know what happens ultimately?

 

Then tune in tonight to watch Bigg Boss 10, at 10:30 PM!


