posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 20th, 2017 at 1:20 pm

Rohan and Lopa have always been by each other’s side in the Bigg Boss house. There have been times when they have gone in extreme talking against each other. Sometimes love and sometimes fight, have been off and on seen in their friendship. This time again during the first round of bungee cord task Rohan tries to lay his point in front of Lopa as the two are from the different teams.

Lopa tries making Rohan understand that he should not fear anything, now that it’s her team’s turn to be on the other side. She says one should be ready to tolerate the things one does to others. This is how the game is fairly played. Rohan, on the other hand says he doesn’t fear anything and that Lopa isn’t trying to understand what he is trying to put across.

Will these small tiffs bring big problems in their friendship?

To know, watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!