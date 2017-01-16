On Bigg Boss 10, Housemates Will Become Postmen To Nominate Each Other Tonight

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 16th, 2017 at 1:26 pm

Tonight on Bigg Boss 10 the housemates will be really surprised to know about the process of the nominations. As per Bigg Boss, each housemate will get a parcel sent by a loved one of another housemate, and the duty of the former will be to act as a postman (daakiya) and either give the parcel to the concerned housemate and get nominated himself/herself or open up the parcel declare what is the gift and for whom and put the same in fire in order to make oneself safe. Now this gets really tricky from here.

 

PIC 16

 

 

Housemates already look in dilemma after knowing the whole thing.

 

PIC 17

 

 

What will they do? Who will act selfish and who will be selfless?

 

PIC 25

 

 

Can you guess?

Tune in to watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!


