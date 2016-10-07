OMG! We never thought this will happen with Saumya!

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 7th, 2016 at 7:06 pm

A plan well put in place by Preeto and Maninder to keep Harman away from meeting Saumya keeps failing no matter what. Though the battle gets tougher, Harman is hell bent on finding out where Saumya is.In the meanwhile the kinners-  Ravina and Rani, reach at Harak Residence and try to blackmail Preeto asking for money saying that if she listens to their demand, they will  help in bringing about the distance between Harman and Saumya by sending Saumya out of the country.

 

 

Just when Harman and Surbhi  are about to reach Saumya, their plan fails. However, when Saumya finds this out she pleads to the kinners to allow her to meet Harman once.

But Harak and Preeto cook up an evil plan to get Harman arrested so that he cannot reach Saumya and nor can she reach him.

What will happen now? Will God answer Saumya’s prayers? Will Surbhi be able to trace her sister sans Harman’s help? Will Harman get out on bail and reach in time to find Saumya? Watch the answers to these questions unfold on Shakti, Monday to Friday 8PM!


