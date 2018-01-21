OMG! Vikas, Shilpa, Puneesh & Arshi are back together!

Its barely been a week since the Bigg Boss 11 Finale and we’re still in denial about this season coming to an end.

 

Don’t you want another episode with your favourite contestants? Watch them waking up to a fun song and bicker all day long? Well then it is a dream come true for you.

Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma and Arshi Khan are here to make your weekend even better. Tune in to Entertainment Ki Raat on Sunday at 10pm to watch them on television once again.

This episode will make you re-live BB11 with some re-enactments, remembering special moments and of course the never ending bickering!

 

 

Gear up this weekend for unlimited fun!

 

 

Entertainment Ki Raat - Sat-Sun 10 PM!


