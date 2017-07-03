OMG! Shorvari wouldn't mind Parth having a second wife?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 3rd, 2017 at 5:26 pm

Teni’s feelings for Parth is increasing at a fast pace. For quite some time now we have seen how Teni has been in a constant dilemma with her feelings towards Parth, she has always questioned her love whether being right or no considering Parth is a married man. In a constant struggle between her mind and heart Teni never wished anything wrong for Parth and Shorvari but remained helpless.

 

DSC_0356

 

 

Recently on ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ we saw the Bhanushali family enjoying the epic movie ‘Bajirao Mastani’, and Poyni making a statement about the character Bajirao, him being wrong to have another woman in his life when he already has a wife. Shorvari and Aman point out that love doesn’t see such conditions and that it was pure love between Bajirao and Mastani. Other members in the family laugh it off saying it’s just a movie. Interestingly, Shorvari makes a comment saying even if Parth brings another wife she wouldn’t mind but wholeheartedly accept her, because she loves everything about Parth.

 

DSC_0432

 

 

But something remained within Teni. The movie and its dialogues left a deep impact on her. In a moment she imagined if Bajirao could have Mastani along with his wife why couldn’t Parth have her as well?! She started imagining herself as Mastani.

 

IMG_2158

 

 

What will happen now? Will Teni go out of the way to have Parth in her life? What will happen to Aman then? The story will take a very interesting turn from here on.

 

IMG_1258

 

 

To know everything, watch ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’

Mon-Fri at 10 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with