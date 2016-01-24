posted by Admin, last updated on January 24th, 2016 at 12:27 am

Bigg Boss season 9, Grand Finale was truly a grand affair with power packed performances of the seasons’ contestants and the Fitoor-ful act of Katrina and Aditya Roy Kapoor! The Night was wrapped up with a grand celebration in company of Salman Khan, team Bachao and the winner of Bigg Boss Season 9, Prince Narula.

This was his third reality show win. The guy undoubtedly had a huge fan following given his attitude for the game and epic moments of entertainment he had given his fans, who all saw his fun, emotional and aggressive sides, all packed in three months. Truly deserved Prince!

He was challenged by equally deserving finalists and a tough fight ensued for the coveted title between Prince, Rishabh, the wild card entrant, who was declared as the first runner-up, Mandana, who grabbed the second runner-up spot.

Rochelle was the first one to get eliminated amongst the top four. Kartina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapoor went inside the house to carry out Rochelle’s elimination. But ultimately audience’s favourite Prince swept the trophy of the winner of the Bigg Boss 9 and the cash, albeit deducted by 15 lakhs, which was won by Prince’s sister Kishwer Merchantt!



