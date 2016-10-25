posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 25th, 2016 at 2:37 pm

Navin Prakash who seemed like a calm person finally loses patience and gets into a heated argument with the housemates. First he has a fight with Om Swami. Later on while doing the task, he gets into an argument with Rohan. Navin says to Rohan, ‘Tum sunte bhi galat ho, samajhte bhi galat ho!’ The tiff continues through the task and when Rohan is doing a quality check of washed clothes they again get into a squabble.

