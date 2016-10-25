OMG! Navin Prakash finally loses his temper!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 25th, 2016 at 2:37 pm

Navin Prakash who seemed like a calm person finally loses patience and gets into a heated argument with the housemates. First he has a fight with Om Swami. Later on while doing the task, he gets into an argument with Rohan. Navin says to Rohan, ‘Tum sunte bhi galat ho, samajhte bhi galat ho!’ The tiff continues through the task and when Rohan is doing a quality check of washed clothes they again get into a squabble.

 

IMG_9309

 

IMG_9320

 

IMG_9345

 

The pressure is really building on everyone! Wait and watch what happens next! Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10 every Mon- Fri at 10.30PM and every weekend 9PM!

Click here to get a glimpse into the Luxury Budget Task, BB Laundry!


