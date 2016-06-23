posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 5th, 2016 at 1:16 pm
Krushna and Sudesh's new partner in crime of comedy, Aditi Bhatia, is a young bubbling talent. She is the perfect combination of beauty and charm. No wonder, they call it sweet 16.
And it goes without saying that her smile makes her a winner of hearts already.
We went down her Instagram account, and found that she is dollops of cuteness.
Her selfie game gets full marks from us on being "abso-freakingly-cute"
Don't believe us? Check it out yourself...
Catch her giving you laughter goals, every Sunday at 10PM on #CNBTaaza!
Recommended
Post Your Comments