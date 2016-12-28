posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 28th, 2016 at 1:37 pm

A lot more drama to unfold in the Bigg Boss House tonight! As the end of Toofan task is getting closer; every housemate is willing to give their best! But something goes really wrong in tonight's episode!

During one of the storms that happen during the task, housemates will be seen getting inside the Igloo as per the sequence they are positioned in, however Swami Om breaking all the rules gets in between trying to enter the Igloo! And this infuriates the housemates to the core! Unable to control their anger they all confront Swami Om and question on this nasty act of his! Lopamudra is even seen taking off his blanket in fit of rage!

What will Swami Om do? Is he going to repent for his mistake?

Do watch Bigg Boss 10 at 10:30 PM tonight!