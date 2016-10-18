posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 18th, 2016 at 3:51 pm

The drama continues on Bigg Boss 10 in tonight’s episode and this time Om Swami will take the center stage!

He will be seen engaged in an argument with Lopamudra. Probably his only supporter in the house, Lopa has shown respect for Baba earlier and it makes us wonder what exactly Baba did to upset her. Lopa seems really ticked off and she will be heard saying, “Aap Dadagiri nahi kar sakte, kyunki aap Sant hai, Sant jaise rahiye!” Swami ji also passes a mean comment on Akanksha, disturbing the peace of the house. Akanksha gives it back to him by saying, “Guruji honge apne ghar pe!”

Oops! Swamiji, looks like no one is in a mind to take your ‘Baba-Giri’!

Check out how Lopamudra and Akanksha gave it back to Swami ji!