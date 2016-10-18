Om Swami on a Squabble Spree?

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 18th, 2016 at 3:51 pm

PIC 20

 

The drama continues on Bigg Boss 10 in tonight’s episode and this time Om Swami will take the center stage!

 

PIC 02

 

He will be seen engaged in an argument with Lopamudra. Probably his only supporter in the house, Lopa has shown respect for Baba earlier and it makes us wonder what exactly Baba did to upset her. Lopa seems really ticked off and she will be heard saying, “Aap Dadagiri nahi kar sakte, kyunki aap Sant hai, Sant jaise rahiye!” Swami ji also passes a mean comment on Akanksha, disturbing the peace of the house. Akanksha gives it back to him by saying, “Guruji honge apne ghar pe!” 

 

Oops! Swamiji, looks like no one is in a mind to take your ‘Baba-Giri’!

 

Check out how Lopamudra and Akanksha gave it back to Swami ji!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with