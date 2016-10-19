Om Swami makes Celebrities cook for him in the middle of the night on BB10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 19th, 2016 at 2:15 pm

Earlier Swami ji got into a tiff with Lopamudra and now he has openly challenged the Celebrities.

At the end of Day 3, tucked in their beds, all are about to sleep when Om Swami asks the Sevaks to cook some food for him. This causes an argument between the Celebrities and Indiawale. As the squabble continues Om Swami is rude with the Celebrities.

 

By now Celebrities are really feeling pushed around and this time Karan Mehra decides to give it back. He snaps at Swami saying, “Apne ‘roop’ ko apne paas rakhe.”

 

A shocked Swamiji just stands there not knowing how to continue the argument!

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 to know how it all happened and click here to get a sneak peek in to this argument!


