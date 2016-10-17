posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 17th, 2016 at 3:28 pm

Om Swami is the most out of the box contestant on Bigg Boss Season 10, thanks to his persona! He was already in limelight for everything he said and did on the launch day and now here’s some more! Om Swami shared with the other Indiawale Contestants that when he was born he didn’t cry like other normal children but directly started speaking words, leaving everyone in disbelief! He also added that this incidence was narrated to him by his Guru and he cannot know the truth of it!

‘Guru Vaani’ should be believed, no questions asked! Any guesses on Swami Ji's first words?! We hope Swami ji shares more interesting stories with us throughout the season!

