Om Swami and Monalisa land up in jail on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 20th, 2016 at 1:35 pm

Bigg Boss 10 has gripped the audiences by now and every day there is a new twist. On Day 4, Bigg Boss gathers all contestants near the jail and announces that the Raaz Karya Luxury Budget Task will end and two contestants will be sent to jail after that.The two contestants are Om Swami and Monalisa. Check out the video here.

 

IMG_7736

 

IMG_7740

 

IMG_7755

 

IMG_7745

 

To know why they had to go through this punishment tune in to Bigg Boss, tonight at 9.30PM! 


﻿

