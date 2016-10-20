posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 20th, 2016 at 1:35 pm

Bigg Boss 10 has gripped the audiences by now and every day there is a new twist. On Day 4, Bigg Boss gathers all contestants near the jail and announces that the Raaz Karya Luxury Budget Task will end and two contestants will be sent to jail after that.The two contestants are Om Swami and Monalisa. Check out the video here.