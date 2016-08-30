Old World Charm with Shakti Arora on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 30th, 2016 at 3:05 pm

Shakti Arora or Ranveer of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi fame, who came to JDJ9 as a non-dancer, has won quite a few hearts with his sheer dedication to the competition. After winning much praises from the judges on his constant hard work, Shakti plans to keep pushing ahead.

IMG_3423

 

IMG_3440

Despite being in the risk zone, he hasn’t shown a moment of dullness. Shakti along with choreo-partner Suchitra, has worked on different concepts to get a step ahead in this talented league. From romance to bindaas bhidugiri to a fiery face off, Shakti has improved with each of them.

IMG_3442
IMG_3443

This time, Shakti will adorn the Kishore Da avatar and show how an old song can still have the same charm and charge as that of a contemporary one. For a minute, one fails to recognize him with that moustache. It would only be right to say- Milo ek ajnaabi se, aapke tv screens ke peeche …phir aap bhi kaho ‘waah’ kya baat hai!

IMG_3446
page

Monochromatic memories only on JDJ9, Saturday at 10PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with