posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 30th, 2016 at 3:05 pm

Shakti Arora or Ranveer of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi fame, who came to JDJ9 as a non-dancer, has won quite a few hearts with his sheer dedication to the competition. After winning much praises from the judges on his constant hard work, Shakti plans to keep pushing ahead.

Despite being in the risk zone, he hasn’t shown a moment of dullness. Shakti along with choreo-partner Suchitra, has worked on different concepts to get a step ahead in this talented league. From romance to bindaas bhidugiri to a fiery face off, Shakti has improved with each of them.

This time, Shakti will adorn the Kishore Da avatar and show how an old song can still have the same charm and charge as that of a contemporary one. For a minute, one fails to recognize him with that moustache. It would only be right to say- Milo ek ajnaabi se, aapke tv screens ke peeche …phir aap bhi kaho ‘waah’ kya baat hai!

Monochromatic memories only on JDJ9, Saturday at 10PM.