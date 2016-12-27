Oh No! Swami Om Creates Another Problem For Bigg Boss Housemates!

It's been quite sometime we didn't see Swami Om creating another scene in the Bigg Boss house! Well, well the wait is over! In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 10 Swami Om will create another ruckus during the 'Toofan' task. He will be seen playing the game with his own set rules and not bothering enough about his co housemates. During the task he is warned by other gharwales not to hit or push but be careful while playing the task, but Swami Om says he wouldn't be responsible for anything as such if that happens.

 

PIC 27

 

 

 

 

A heated argument happens between Gaurav and Swami, wherein Swami Om says there is celebrity and India waale in the Bigg Boss House, which infuriates Gaurav! Not ready to take any more Gaurav takes a stand! 

 

PIC 42
 

 

Want to know what happens after that? Then tune in at 10:30 PM!

 

PIC 36

 

 


