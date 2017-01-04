posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 4th, 2017 at 2:25 pm

Anything is possible in the Bigg Boss House! A small reason or big, anything can become a reason for a rage at any point in time. Something similar happened during the Maalgadi task which will be telecasted in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 10.

Swami Om is seen sitting in the cage, as he tries taking away an umbrella kept over there, Nitibha and Manu standing at the same place try taking it back from him. During this struggle, Swami Om’s hand gets hurt and starts bleeding a little. He complains to Bigg Boss that it happened because of them.

He further does something that irk the housemates to the core!

Now what does Swami Om do again?

Watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!