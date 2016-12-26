posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 26th, 2016 at 4:59 pm

We clearly know by now what 'Gaurav and Bani show', luxury budget task is all about. However, the main twist comes only after the duo enters the confession room. Nitibha further reads out the letter sent by Bigg Boss giving details about the task that the questions posed to Bani and Gaurav will actually not be by the audience but the housemates! Also, the questions need to be so difficult and tricky that the duo in a way naturally start opening up about their true hidden thoughts and intent on playing the game in the Bigg Boss house.

Okay! This means that Gaurav and Bani will be put to test through the task, and not just the housemates but the audience will also get to see the real faces.

Can't wait? Then tune in at 10:30 PM tonight to know the full story on Bigg Boss 10!