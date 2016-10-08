posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 24th, 2016 at 5:14 pm

Naagin 2 has a terrific and talented cast. The way they portray their characters on screen makes it all believable. The twists and turns in the plot are so well enacted by this bunch of talented people that we are all hooked to the show.

Be it Shivangi set out to avenge her mother’s death or the Yamini- Shesha- Avantika trio who are after the Naagmani, each one of them brings life into the characters with their acting skills.

The fights, squabbles, murders look so real but only until you get to see their off- screen chemistry. In reality, the actors share a wonderful bonding with each other.

Don't believe us? Have a look...

The Crazzy bunch ❤️❤️😈😈 #naagin2 #shamlessselfie #shesha #shivangi #avantika #rocky #pagalpanti A photo posted by adaa (@adaakhann) on Nov 14, 2016 at 3:33am PST

Welcome to naagin2 @mahajankinshuk17 🐍❤️😘🤗 #rudra #shesha #naagin2 A photo posted by adaa (@adaakhann) on Nov 10, 2016 at 3:14am PST

❤️❤️❤️ #shesha #avantika #naagin2 #naagin🐍 #madhumakhii🐝 A photo posted by adaa (@adaakhann) on Oct 24, 2016 at 11:33am PDT

Don't define your world in #black&white coz there's so much hiding amongst the #greys (notice the tinge of Red) @imouniroy @adaakhann A photo posted by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on Oct 8, 2016 at 2:12pm PDT

