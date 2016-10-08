posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 24th, 2016 at 5:14 pm
Naagin 2 has a terrific and talented cast. The way they portray their characters on screen makes it all believable. The twists and turns in the plot are so well enacted by this bunch of talented people that we are all hooked to the show.
Be it Shivangi set out to avenge her mother’s death or the Yamini- Shesha- Avantika trio who are after the Naagmani, each one of them brings life into the characters with their acting skills.
The fights, squabbles, murders look so real but only until you get to see their off- screen chemistry. In reality, the actors share a wonderful bonding with each other.
Don't believe us? Have a look...
