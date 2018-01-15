Now your evenings will be full of giggles, as 'Belan Wali Bahu' starts tonight!

Every family has its own unique story and so are their struggles. Just like any other family, tonight we shall get introduced to ‘Awasthi family’ and see their journey in life closely.

 

We are sure you are equally curious to know how the ‘Belan’ plays a major role in this tale! Not just that, Awasthi family’s story promises to entertain you in every way possible. There are laughter, jokes, goof-ups, drama, comedy and lots of surprises awaiting you.

 

 

We bet you will be amazed to meet this hattke family!

 

 

Stay tuned tonight!

 

Belan Wali Bahu, Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM!


