Notes Of Love Bring The Charm Of Romance In The Bigg Boss 10 House

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 20th, 2016 at 3:13 pm

The BB hostel task will require the housemates to be seen in the form of girlfriend and boyfriend. The jodis assigned to carry out this task are- Bani & Gaurav, Nitibha & Manveer, Manu &Mona and Lopa & Rohan. 
As a part of the task the boyfriends are supposed to write love notes to their girlfriends. Let's have a look at what they had to say ...

Seems like Bigg Boss is in the mood to take everyone down the memory lane of the college love stories. Tune in tonight at 10.30 to catch a glimpse of this entertaining task.

 


﻿

