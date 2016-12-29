Not Again! Swami Om Intervenes During The Captaincy Task On Bigg Boss!

posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 29th, 2016 at 3:39 pm

In an interesting twist tonight Rohan and Manveer along with other housemates gear up for the captaincy task on Bigg Boss 10. Both Manveer and Rohan are seen getting advise by their supporters as in how to play the smart game in order to win!

 

PIC 14

 

 

Swami Om quietly goes and sits on the side of Rohan's flowers, which comes to the notice of the housemates. Bani even warns him to move away from the place but he doesn't. Gaurav hints at Rohan to be careful about the same, as he might try to disrupt things. The task starts, Manveer and Rohan move swiftly in order to place maximum flowers at the same time ensuring the other one has planted less by removing theirs.

 

PIC 30

 

 

 

But all of a sudden Swami Om jumps in between and starts removing the flowers! What happens next?

 

PIC 35

 

 

Tune in to know at 10:30 PM on Bigg Boss 10!

 

PIC 38

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with