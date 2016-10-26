Nora made Shantanu leave his Dilli wali girlfriend

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 26th, 2016 at 1:23 pm

Morrocan beauty, Nora is teaming up with super charming Shantanu for a fab act this weekend. Fasten your seat belts, two hotties are coming to steal the show this weekend. 

 

IMG_7422

 

IMG_7427

 

IMG_7428

 

 

Nora Fatehi, who has transformed herself with each act and emerged an excellent performer will compete alongside maha cool dancer Shantanu Maheshwari. 

 

 

IMG_7429

 

 

The two will jam the stage with their terrific act. You will meet the Dilli-wala tapori Shantanu  who will flirtingly steal Nora's heart.They will win a bunch of phatakas from the judges. Let's hear some gunshots, please!

 

 

IMG_7434

 

IMG_7435

 

IMG_7437

 

IMG_7438

 

page

 

pageb

 

 

 Are you ready with your seetis? Because there ain't no missing this act on this Saturday, peeps! 

Who do you think will perform better than the other? Tune into JDJ9 on Saturday at 10PM. Don't forget to keep those 'hippty happity twitching' feet alive!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with