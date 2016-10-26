posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 26th, 2016 at 1:23 pm

Morrocan beauty, Nora is teaming up with super charming Shantanu for a fab act this weekend. Fasten your seat belts, two hotties are coming to steal the show this weekend.

Nora Fatehi, who has transformed herself with each act and emerged an excellent performer will compete alongside maha cool dancer Shantanu Maheshwari.

The two will jam the stage with their terrific act. You will meet the Dilli-wala tapori Shantanu who will flirtingly steal Nora's heart.They will win a bunch of phatakas from the judges. Let's hear some gunshots, please!

Are you ready with your seetis? Because there ain't no missing this act on this Saturday, peeps!

Who do you think will perform better than the other? Tune into JDJ9 on Saturday at 10PM. Don't forget to keep those 'hippty happity twitching' feet alive!