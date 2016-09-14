posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 14th, 2016 at 11:59 am

Nora Fatehi, will capture hearts with her aerial act on the JDJ- IGT special. Malkeet Singh, an ace performer on IGT 7, will join her for the performance. The heart of the performance will be to see Nora do the Aerial act but blind folded. Given this, Dance Maestro Ganesh Hegde, rightly pointed out, that it is not a cake walk to pull of such an act. The blind fold can easily disorient the dancer and the person can completely go off the mark. Nora outshined in this act.

Within less span of time, she decided to do such a daring act despite having great phobia of heights. The message of ‘Women Empowerment’ came across strongly with her performance.

She couldn’t contain her excitement to perform in front of Mr Amitabh Bachchan and share a sweet story about her dad with him.

Keep watching JDJ9, every Saturday at 10PM for such breathtaking performances.