Nora Fatehi's Ravishing Belly Dancing Act on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 2nd, 2016 at 3:01 pm

When you think of a JDJ9 contestant who seems to enjoy what they are doing and take a further plunge into the dance challenge, you think of Nora Fatehi. This Moroccan beauty has taken this quest to the next level with her upcoming performance.

1

Nora Fatehi will set the stage ablaze with a hypnotizing belly dancing act. What makes this act really special is that despite of being a belly dancer she has never attempted to dance with a sword before. Wow, Nora, you really know how to go for it.

2

Watch how Nora out does herself as a performer in this act and discover why this act is so close to her heart.

3

Is a happy dance on the cards for this one? Find out only on JDJ9 on Saturday at 10 PM. 


﻿

