posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 2nd, 2016 at 3:01 pm

When you think of a JDJ9 contestant who seems to enjoy what they are doing and take a further plunge into the dance challenge, you think of Nora Fatehi. This Moroccan beauty has taken this quest to the next level with her upcoming performance.

Nora Fatehi will set the stage ablaze with a hypnotizing belly dancing act. What makes this act really special is that despite of being a belly dancer she has never attempted to dance with a sword before. Wow, Nora, you really know how to go for it.

Watch how Nora out does herself as a performer in this act and discover why this act is so close to her heart.

Is a happy dance on the cards for this one? Find out only on JDJ9 on Saturday at 10 PM.