posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 25th, 2016 at 1:03 pm

The first open nominations were announced on Bigg Boss 10. Each contestant had to nominate 2 members from the opposite team by putting foam on their faces and also give a reason for nominating that person. This gave everyone an opportunity to understand what others think about them.

At the end of the nomination process Gaurav, Monalisa and Rohan were nominated from the Celebrities’ team while Manveer, Manu, Nitibha and Akanksha were nominated from Indiawale team.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, how will the contestants react to the nominations? Will the open nominations lead to an increased conflict on Bigg Boss 10? Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10 to know what happens next, every Mon- Fri at 10.30PM and every weekend at 9PM!

Click here for video!