posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 23rd, 2017 at 4:47 pm

Day for nominations has come. Tonight in the Bigg Boss house the housemates will show their true colors after they will be asked to prove their love and friendship for others through nominations.

The contestants would be asked to stand in pairs against the two friendship walls placed in the garden area. A safe contestant would be standing on one side of the wall while on the other side would be the nominee holding his or her hand.

The real twist is to know what happens after the nominee leaves the hand. What eventually will it prove?

Understand the full story in the exclusive episode tonight.