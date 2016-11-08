Nomination Special Dhamaka continues on Bigg Boss

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 8th, 2016 at 1:32 pm

Last night saw the introduction of a task where the contestants could save themselves from entering the final nominations for the week. The drill remains the same today. They need to successfully accomplish the task given out by Bigg Boss.

 

PIC 33

 

Tonight we see how Manveer will be put in a spot by Manu and be asked to shave his beard for Manu to be safe from the nomination. Manu, who is nominated by Gaurav, is not quite happy with the friendships being put to test in this manner in the house. As for Manveer, we’ll have to see what will he choose between his macho beard and the task to prove- friendship testified!

 

PIC 35

 

PIC 37

 

PIC 38

 

PIC 41

 

PIC 42

 

Up next on the throne, Rahul, who is nominated by Manveer, has to get a declaration signed by Navin to keep himself safe from the nominations. But this isn’t just another declaration, this one will state that Navin will not participate in any immunity task till the end of the season. Wow, sealing the deal with some serious feels!

 

PIC 48

 

PIC 47

 

PIC 44

 

PIC 49

 

Rahul has nominated Karan on account of which he has to convince Lokesh, who is currently safe, has to announce her own nomination. Will Lokesh put her own safety at stake to save another contestant?

 

PIC 50

 

PIC 51

 

PIC 54

 

PIC 55

 

PIC 56

 

 

This game seems to be picking intense tones. Dial into Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30PM, to check the score of friendship versus competition in the house. 


