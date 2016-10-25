Nitibha refuses to cook food on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 25th, 2016 at 3:46 pm

Although being Maalik is a favourable position, the flipside is that it increases dependency on the Sevaks. Something similar happens with Rohan on Bigg Boss 10!

 

IMG_9344

 

IMG_9354

 

Rohan asks Nitibha to cook something for him as he is hungry but Nitibha flatly refuses. Rohan reminds her that the Celebs are Maaliks and hence can’t cook. However, Nitibha instigates an argument saying the Luxury budget task is on & hence the celebs can do their own work themselves. Shocked at hearing this, Lopamudra intervenes saying when the Celebrities were Sevaks, Lopa and Bani had cooked for everyone even during the luxury budget task. However, Nitibha doesn’t budge and continues to tell Rohan to cook for himself.

 

IMG_9430

 

Pic 56

 

Pic 57

 

Pic 58

 

Will Rohan & Lopamudra bend the Indiawale to their will or concede defeat & cook for themselves? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to know more about this!

Click here to watch the video!


