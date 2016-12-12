posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 12th, 2016 at 1:09 pm

Previous week, we saw a new bond blossoming between Nitibha and Manveer. After Manu’s exit, Manveer found a good friend in Nitibha and vice versa. Both agreed that they are each other’s reason to be in Bigg Boss 10 house during the ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ task. This has led to the housemates in speculating that something more than friendship is brewing between the two. Read on for more…

Monalisa calls Nitibha ‘Bhabhi’!

Monalisa who has been a good friend of Manveer teases him and Nitibha. She says that love starts with tiffs, just how it has happened for both of them. Nitibha tries to clarify that for her, even friendship starts with arguments. Monalisa however is not going to back off and continues her teasing by calling them ‘Bhai’ and ‘Bhabhi’. Nitibha and Manveer are both stunned at this, unable to react.

Later on Bani and Gaurav also discuss about this newly discovered proximity between Nitibha and Manveer. Bani comments that it looks like the feeling is mutual.

Nitibha is upset by the way housemates are interpreting their friendship

Manveer tells Nitibha that they are friends and whatever relationship they share is not the concern of the other housemates. Nitibha seems to think differently though. She comments that her parents are watching the show and they would feel awkward to hear such things about their daughter.

