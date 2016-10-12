Nimboli's Fierce Avatar

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 12th, 2016 at 7:47 pm

The latest entrant on JDJ9 in the wild card episode, Gracy Goswami, won hearts with her girly expressions. Karan even mentioned that her sweetness reminded him of Geet's character from Jab We Met. 

DSC_1605
DSC_1601

 

However, this week on the Queen Khan Special, Gracy got an opportunity to perform one of the most racy tracks of Farah- Chaiyya Chaiyya.Farah's choreography in this song is regarded as one of the most outstanding piece in the cinema. 

DSC_1607
DSC_1608

 

However, this weekend you will witness the ace choreographer applaud  Gracy's performance, because she broke the shell of her timid sweetness and roared on the stage like a warrior.
Not only did the song and the angle of the portrayal undergo a makeover, but her transformative avatar is what made this song shine out. 

DSC_1610
DSC_1611
DSC_1613

 

Who knew, our dear Nimboli could strike an iron rod accross someone with such fire in her eyes.It's true when they say that on JDJ9 stage everyone comes to win a battle. Looks like she is going all out to win this one. 

DSC_1615
DSC_1618

 

Girl power on JDJ9 at 10pm on saturday


﻿

Connect with