posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 1st, 2016 at 3:34 pm

Tonight’s task is high on entertainment and also the arguments.

Swami Om’s behavior upon becoming a ‘Raja’ irks both Indiawale and Celebrities alike! Indiawale give him a playful warning that annoys Swami Om and he says that he will not share his footage with anyone. If he is made the ‘Raja’, everyone will have to listen to him.

Swami Om’s behavior bugs Nitibha who gets into a heated discussion with him and Navin. Navin is about to lose his temper when Nitibha asks him to back off. She is clearly not going to take any non sense from the teammates.

Monalisa and Manu’s proximity becomes an issue with the Celebrities. Bani and Lopamudra openly express their displeasure about it while Rohan tries to pacify them.

Later, Lopamudra and Manveer get into a fight. Lopamudra is angry about how badly Manveer is treating everyone and announces that she is not getting pushed around.

That’s a lot to miss out on, isn’t it? Don’t forget to tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM!