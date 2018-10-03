Navratri special on Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 3rd, 2018 at 7:13 pm

This week on Silsila, we see that Kunal and Mauli are given the 'best jodi' award. Nandini, who's around sees this and is heartbroken. She happens to bump into Chakor, who tells her to take a step back. Tara taunts Mauli on whatever Kunal did with her but Mauli retaliates and gives it back to Tara. Later, we see that Tara’s brother Virat intentionally throws a diya on Mauli’s dupatta which catches fire. Kunal sees this and rushes to save her. Kunal holds Virat by his collar and enquires why he did this?

 

 

Kunal accepts that he is at fault in front of everyone, but he tells people that he will not tolerate anything against Mauli. The next morning, Mauli sees Kunal losing balance and falling off the couch and even runs to save him, however, she sees Nandini’s ongoing call and gets upset. Going forward, during Durga Puja, we see that Kunal, Mauli, and Nandini are in the same premise but are unaware of each other’s presence. Mauli and Nandini offer sindoor to the Goddess and Kunal, meanwhile, is frantically looking for Nandini and ends up pushing a man holding sindoor ka thaal which leads to sindoor falling on Mauli.

 

 

Mauli is shocked and remembers Didda’s words! What does this lead to? Stay tuned to Silsila Badallte Rishton ka from Monday to Friday at 11 pm.
 

