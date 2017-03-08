posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 8th, 2017 at 3:12 pm

Rising Star presented us with the ‘Duels Ki Takkar’ round last weekend which has given us some of the best moments on the show as two contestants face off each other in an attempt to win and go through to the next level of the competition. When two talented performers are going head to head to get the highest percentage of votes, there are bound to be some intense moments.

In one of such incidents, Nikita Boro was competing against Anmol Sharma, and performed beautifully to set a target of 92% for him. Anmol had quite a challenge in front of him so he needed to bring his A-game to surpass the target set by Nikita and raise the wall. Anmol did just that and votes started pouring in for him as the experts and crowd went up on their feet. He managed to get 90% of votes falling just short of the target set by Nikita. The experts said that they were disappointed to see Anmol go but they also understood that this was part of the competition. The excitement and tension in that moment was strong as people were literally on the edge of their seat. It’s moments like these that make the show an interesting watch.

Rising Star is getting to a stage where we will get to witness many more such moments as the intensity keeps going up and contestants have to constantly be at the top of their game. Stay tuned!